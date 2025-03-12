Nasri: Liverpool officials kicked Menez out of Anfield for being French!

Former PSG star Jeremy Menez was kicked out of Anfield last night.

Menez attended Anfield for PSG's Champions League shootout triumph against Liverpool.

But the former France midfielder and his friends were ordered to leave the stadium before the end of normal time.

Menez and his group upset Liverpool fans around them after celebrating Ousmane Dembele's goal and cheering on the visitors throughout the night.

Fellow former France international revealed to Canal+ after PSG's triumph: "A thought for those who were kicked out of the stadium too.

"Jeremy Menez was at the match, he was asked if he was French. After his answer, they told him to leave the stadium, in the 70th minute no less."