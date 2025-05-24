REVEALED: Amorim had big Man Utd concern ahead of UEL final defeat

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim had one major concern going into their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Spurs won 1-0 in Bilbao thanks to Brennan Johnson's first-half goal. While United pushed hard late into the game, Spurs held strong to win a first European trophy in 45 years and Champions League qualification with the victory.

ESPN says Amorim had major concerns going into the clash over his team's ability to compete physically with Tottenham's players.

Both in physique and leg speed, Amorim felt Spurs were man-for-man superior to his players.

The defeat leaves a £100m hole in United's budget after they missed Champions League qualification.

