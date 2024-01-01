Portsmouth looking to snap up Chelsea star this summer

Lower league club Portsmouth are bidding to lure Tino Anjorin back to their outfit this season.

The Chelsea star was instrumental in the Fratton Park club gaining promotion to the Championship.

However, Pompey have not yet been able to agree a deal with Chelsea for his signing.

Asked about the matter, manager John Mousinho stated: “There’s no movement there and it’s still early for the Premier League with the season not kicked off yet, for there to be too much movement.

“The squads are still getting together, so with any of those targets we would have at Premier League clubs they aren’t going anywhere - and Tino is one of them.”