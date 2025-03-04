Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo
Zidane in awe of Bellingham at Real Madrid
Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer as Arteta eyes three stars including Zubimendi
PSV veteran Perisic: Arsenal always missing something

Onuoha: Emery key to Villa's Champions League run

Paul Vegas
Onuoha: Emery key to Villa's Champions League run
Onuoha: Emery key to Villa's Champions League runAction Plus
Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says Unai Emery has been key to Aston Villa's run to the Champions League round of 16.

Villa are in Belgium for the first-leg against Club Brugge tonight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Onuoha told BBC Sport: "I think Unai Emery himself has felt very comfortable being in Europe, because we have seen him be successful in Europe with different sides before and I think that’s made a big difference in how they have equipped themselves in the Champions League this year.

"I think the bigger issues have come with the way they bounce back after a midweek Champions League game.

"I think they’ve tended to lose those games afterwards.

"Given the fact that we are heading towards the end of the season, they’re languishing 10th in the Premier League and even though it is a few points away from being in the top four, top five that will be a concern for them but the players that are there, they’ve got the belief that they can go and be successful." 

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueOnuoha NedumAston VillaManchester City
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Villa turn to Vlahovic; Atletico chasing Mateta; Barcelona threaten Man Utd Quenda plans
Villa boss Emery on the FA Cup: It’s a way for a trophy, It’s a way for Europe
Asensio believes Villa are on course for silverware under Emery as they aim to win it all