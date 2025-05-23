Onana on Villa's final game: You have to expect the best Manchester United squad

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana has opened up on the club's final game of the season against Manchester United.

United were brutally knocked out of the Europa League final on Wednesday night and now travel to Villa Park to face a side who will go all out to try and snatch 3 points. A win for Villa would mean Champions League football for next season and with United’s campaign clouded by the shaky future of the club all signs point towards a Villa victory.

Onana is keeping a cool head for the season finale, however and spoke to the club website about how Villa deserve Champions League football but must be careful against a United side who may want to bounce back after their European collapse.

“They deserve it. They’ve been supporting us throughout the whole season, through all the ups and downs.

“They’ve come from the Championship era, coming back to the Prem and qualifying for the third year in a row for European football, so it would mean a lot for the whole club.”

Onana added: “You have to expect the best Manchester United squad because it’s a great group of players and we know the level they can perform at.

“We need to be ready.”

This has been Onana’s first season at Villa under manager Unai Emery who he says has shown him a side of his game that he has never seen before as he constantly tries to improve himself on the pitch.

“He’s shown me things that I didn’t see myself doing – not that I didn’t think I was capable of, but he shows you the game from a different angle.

“He’s a really experienced coach – top, top level and one of the best in the industry for me.

“It’s been a pleasure working under him.”