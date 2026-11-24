Police in Bodo stopped an Austrian drone pilot on Tuesday and confiscated the drone for flying inside a restricted no-fly zone near the Aspmyra Stadium.

The pilot was affiliated with the Austrian football club LASK Linz, who are in town to play Bodo/Glimt at Aspmyra tonight in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

The air traffic control tower at Bodo Airport spotted the drone and alerted the Nordland Police District, as Aspmyra Stadium lies within the airport's restricted flight zone.

In such incidents, the standard procedure is that the drone pilot must return to Austria without their drone. “This is within the prohibited zone and in the vicinity of the airport,” said police operations manager Thomas Jarnaes Coe.

"We have opened a case and seized the drone."

The operations manager points out that it is the responsibility of every drone pilot to check where no-fly zones are located.

Bodo/Glimt will face LASK Linz at the Aspmyra Stadium at 18.45 CET