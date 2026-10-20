Man City vs. AEK Athens: Confirmed team news as Maresca aims to bounce back from PSG defeat

Manchester City welcome AEK Athens to the Etihad Stadium for another thrilling Champions League clash.

Enzo Maresca's side are looking to return to winning ways in the Champions League after suffering a 4-2 defeat to champions Paris Saint-Germain last week.

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Despite their obvious quality and ruthless nature in the Premier League, City have conceded four goals in two Champions League fixtures so far and will aim for a better, more rounded showing against the Greek side,

AEK Athens opened their European campaign with a 1-0 victory against LASK before suffering defeat against Shakhtar, they are far from favourites heading into what will be a very tough test.

Man City vs. AEK Athens team news

City have lost Antoine Semenyo for eight weeks due to a knee issue, while Nico O'Reilly is expected to miss out with a back injury.

AEK have had a week to rest before the clash and remain injury-free heading into this tie in what is a slight boost.

Man City vs. AEK Athens kick-off time

The Etihad will host both sides for a 20:00 UK kick-off time.

Man City vs. AEK Athens predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi, Fernandez; Cherki, Doku; Foden.

AEK Athens: Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilios; Majer, Vitalis, Marin, Koita; Jovic, Zine.

Key stats

City beat Ipswich Town 3-2 at the weekend, maintaining their 100% Premier League record with seven consecutive wins.

Erling Haaland has scored 12 goals in his last eight appearances for City and has found the net in eight consecutive matches.

City are unbeaten in their last four Champions League matches against Greek clubs, winning three and drawing one without conceding.

AEK have never won away from home in the Champions League proper, recording five draws and 11 defeats.