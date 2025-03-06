Newcastle's Hall on his season ending injury: I would play through anything if I could

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has opened up about his devastating foot injury which means he will be missing for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old will miss this month's Carabao Cup final after breaking a bone in his foot which he reveals is heartbreaking as the Magpies chase silverware as well as a European spot this season. Speaking to newcastleunited.com, he revealed how tough it has been for him as he awaits surgery following advice from a specialist.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's gutting, especially with the games coming up. There's so much to play for until the end of the season and I was looking forward to them so much, so it's devastating, not just for me but being able to help the team.

"I feel like my season's gone well and it's come at probably the worst time. I would want to continue playing but we had to look at my career and agree on what was best. If I was to play through the pain, things could have got worse which would have a negative impact on my career long-term.

"Honestly, I would play through anything if I could. Obviously the cup final is a massive game; I'd played in all the games leading up to it and I'd like to think I've played a big part in us getting to this stage.”

The full back will also miss the England call up from manager Thomas Tuchel who almost certainly would have picked him after an impressive season so far. Despite this, he remains positive and believes he has a bright future ahead with the club who continue to improve under head coach Eddie Howe.

"And with the internationals coming up as well, it's disappointing that I'm not available to be selected for that - and that I can't play in the end of season games which ultimately will determine the competitions we play in (next season), whether we get in the Champions League.

"It's quite hard to accept at the minute but I'm still young and there are many opportunities ahead, I'm very confident in that.

"I haven't had it before in my career but watching us train every day and watching the team play is something that I'm really not looking forward to, but I've got so much faith in the boys to get us over the line and do what we need to do.

"I'm a firm believer that I've got so much more that I want to achieve now. I've had a really good start to my Newcastle career; I've come a long way in this team and I feel like there's so much more that we can achieve together.

"I can't wait to be getting fit during the off-season and getting ready for next season - hopefully in the Champions League with a trophy by then."