Howe reveals Newcastle midfielder Tonali has picked up a hamstring injury this week

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has picked up a hamstring injury and must be managed carefully during the Magpies’ Champions League push.

The Italian was limited to a second-half cameo in the 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest and has struggled for minutes.

Tonali missed parts of training this week, with Eddie Howe turning to youngster Lewis Miley in midfield.

Howe revealed after the game: "He had a hamstring problem in the week, he missed a couple of days training.

“I didn't really want to risk him today but with the second half as it was we felt we needed his legs in midfield.

“He said he felt OK to play. It was a reluctant sub but I thought he did OK when he came on and touch wood he's OK."

On youngster Lewis Miley, he added: "A really good performance from Lewis (Miley). He finished his goal really well. He can be really pleased, he's been developing really well."