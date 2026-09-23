Chelsea eye two Premier League midfielder with Monaco's Camara no longer an option

Chelsea have reportedly moved on from Monaco's Lamine Camara and are eyeing two Premier League stars to fix their midfield problems.

Chelsea were moments away from signing Camara, 22, from Monaco on transfer deadline day, only for the Ligue 1 side to pull out of the deal at the last minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

Monaco had preferred to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton in order to raise cash, but the USMNT striker turned the move to Merseyside down.

According to CaughtOffside, Xabi Alonso’s side have now moved on from the Monaco man and have their eyes on two Premier League stars.

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, 23, and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, 22, are now Chelsea’s priority targets.

Chelsea were keen on Scott in the summer but Bournemouth insisted he wouldn’t be sold until next summer.

Scott’s current Bournemouth contract is set to expire in 2028, and he recently turned down an extension with the club.