Iraola confirms 'no injury' update on Bradley Barcola

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has eased injury fears over new signing Bradley Barcola.

However, there was post-match concern among the home fans, as the former PSG winger was forced off on the hour due to an apparent injury.

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Victor Munoz replaced Barcola for the final stages, as Iraola sealed a victory on his UCL debut, and the Spanish coach was quick to calm concerns over his new No.29's fitness.

"It was just cramp, there's no injury.

"With Bradley, it's about building his physical condition. We don't really know - or we didn't know until now, probably - how much he can play because he hasn't had any minutes in preseason for PSG.

"He played 30 minutes the other day, and we had some question marks on how many minutes he could give us, and probably now we know.

"I'm very happy because he had had two very clear chances against the 'keeper. He hasn't scored, but I want him in there.

"There's where he has to make the difference, arriving to those spots. I'm very happy because in - I don't know how many minutes he's played - two times against the 'keeper it's a good sign for Bradley."