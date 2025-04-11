Moyes confirms Everton winger will miss the rest of the season after major operation

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Moyes confirms Everton winger will miss the rest of the season after hernia operation
Everton manager David Moyes has spoken to the press ahead to this weekend's clash with Nottingham Forest.

The Toffees have just two wins in 67 matches away to clubs starting the day in the top three and will be hoping to snatch away points from Champions League hopefuls Forest who lost 2-1 to Villa last time out. Moyes gave plenty of team news ahead of the game and first started with Jesper Lindstrøm who is likely to miss the remainder of the season, having undergone a hernia operation. 

"Unfortunately, Jesper has had a hernia operation yesterday (Thursday), so that will rule Jesper out, probably for most of the season now. That's disappointing for him and for us because he started to show some decent form in the past month or so and he was an important player for us." 

He also spoke on Vitalii Mykolenko and Dwight McNeil have been in full training this week, which is a huge boost for the club. 

"We've got Myko (Mykolenko) back on the grass training, Dwight (McNeil) is back and we're still trying to get them up to speed but they're certainly in and around things." 

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains unavailable with a hamstring issue however and Moyes admitted it will be a few weeks before he returns. 

"Dom is out on the grass and he's training well," said Moyes. "I think because it's been a hamstring injury, it's not the sort of thing we can speed it up greatly and rush him back – we're trying to follow all the protocols with it and try not to bring him back too quickly, but we're roughly thinking about another three weeks before we're even talking about him getting back into... I'm not sure about full-time training or games yet, I'm not sure. But we certainly think he's got another three weeks before we can start mentioning him." 

Finally, Moyes was keen to remind the media of Everton’s strong hand on Jarrad Branthwaite’s contract as interest from Manchester United grows.

“You have to remember Jarrad Branthwaite’s got a three-year contract left. He’s got two years and a year extension option. So, if anything, Everton hold all the cards regarding that player,” said Moyes.

“I wouldn’t think Jarrad will be one of the ones (leaving).”

