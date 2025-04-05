Arsenal keeper Raya: Saka return just incredible

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says Bukayo Saka's return from a three month-long lay-off is a huge boost.

Raya was speaking ahead of today's noonday clash with Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told arsenal.com: “We know injuries are part of football and we've been hit with big ones but that's just part of football and we're lucky enough to have a strong team and a strong squad.

“We have a really good relationship between each other and everybody's ready for the task and of course it's so good to have Bukayo back and especially scoring after seven minutes is incredible, it's what we wanted from him as well and I think for him it was what he needed to feel like he's back and feel ready to go.

“I think having a really good squad in terms of that relationship, like I said, between each other and everybody ready to be on the pitch, even sometimes players are not playing or players are not getting the minutes that they want and when those opportunities come they're ready to help the team, so I think that's a massive thing that we have and the togetherness that we have all together.”

Raya also commented on Arsenal's clash with Real Madrid for next week's Champions League quarterfinal first-leg.

He added, “We know what we have to do, we know what's coming and of course first is Everton and then we'll focus on Madrid but of course it's a big, big game for everybody and we're ready to go, we're ready to make it so difficult for them and we're just ready to get the win at home especially and play a good part in the Champions League."