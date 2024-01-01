Mourinho on Fenerbahce's Champions League exit: "I can't speak"

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho said he "can't speak" about refereeing decisions he felt led to his sides exit from the Champions League last night.

Fenerbahce will now drop into the Europa League after Lille won the game in extra time thanks to a well-placed Jonathan David penalty that was won thanks to a handball in the box.

Advertisement Advertisement

The decision was checked via the video assistant referee which left Mourinho fuming after the game.

"We would never win the Champions League. We would never reach the Champions League final. Never.”

"But we go to Europa League and in Europa League if - if - I don't want to say the rest. I prefer to stay on the ifs."

He spoke more on poor refereeing decisions and mentioned a previous final where he feels he was robbed.

"If we can do a great Europa League. If, if, if. But we can do a great Europa League with if. I can't speak more than the if. If not, I am in trouble."

"If you want to know more about the ifs, I invite you watch Roma-Sevilla in the Europa League final 2022-23 and you understand the ifs.”

Mourinho’s side should perform well in the Europa League and there is a high chance that the legendary manager could reach yet another European final.