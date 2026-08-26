Liverpool blocked from Real Madrid Champions League reunion at Anfield

Liverpool and Real Madrid cannot meet at Anfield in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League following a rule update from Europe's governing body.

The two sides have built up a burning rivalry across the last decade - with Los Blancos beating the Premier League giants in the 2018 and 2022 finals - alongside being knocked by them in the 2021 and 2023 tournaments.

Advertisement Advertisement

There was some slight revenge for the Reds in the last two seasons as Arne Slot's team twice won at home in the new league phase of the UCL.

However, the earliest the teams can meet on Merseyside in 2026/27 will be the knokouts at the start of 2027, following a UEFA change.

"The UEFA Club Competitions Committee has determined a condition that may be applicable to the UEFA Champions League draw for the 2026/27 season, deciding that any individual fixture between the same two teams may not be repeated in the same competition with the same home team for three consecutive seasons.

"This means that if any teams that already played against each other in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in the 2024/25 season are again drawn against each other, with the same home team, in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League in this 2025/26 season, those teams will not be able to be drawn against each other with the same home team in the 2026/27 season."