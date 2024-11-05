Motta "satisfied" as Juventus draw at Lille

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits they leave Lille disappointed after their 1-1 draw in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Dusan Vlahovic's penalty canceled out Jonathan David's opener for Lille.

Advertisement Advertisement

Motta later admitted they were hoping to take more from France than just the one point.

Result:

"We wanted another result, we created the conditions to get it, but it ended 1-1. Having said that, I am satisfied with the team's performance."

What needs to be improved?

"In the offensive phase in the last twenty meters we could have done better, especially in the first half. Lille is a team that waits and tries to restart, in these cases the quality of the game and the counter-attack are important. Lille knows what they are doing, they are very confident and it was a good match. Now we need to recover the boys and think about the next match."

Game after game the project goes forward:

"Yes, I totally agree. When you concede a goal there are always mistakes, but in general the game played was an excellent game giving continuity to what we are doing. Today it was difficult to attack internally and we did it well on the wings: I am happy with the readings on the pitch. Now we think about the next one, it is a derby and we want to play it at our best."

Why do Yildiz and Conceicao play together in the Champions League and not in the league?

"I hadn't noticed before the match... Today I put them on because they're doing well, they're in form, Lille closes up very well and knows how to counterattack. They have the quality to bother teams that close up so well in one-on-one situations. I especially liked the second half, we found one-on-one situations where we needed to and created many chances. I'm satisfied with both of their performances."