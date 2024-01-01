Motta happy with Juventus victory over PSV

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was happy after their Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven.

Juve won 3-1 via goals from Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie and Nicola Gonzalez.

Advertisement Advertisement

Motta said afterwards: "A good result. It was important to get the victory. Now we must immediately think about Napoli.

"Manu (Locatello) played a good game and I'm happy with his game. He and his teammates did well. Now I have to rest for the next league game. His is an important role, but all roles are important and must give their best."

On Weston McKennie, he continued: "He played a good game, like his teammates. He's a guy who can give a lot both in the offensive and defensive phases, he has technical and physical qualities. He knows how to occupy spaces well.

"Together with his teammates, playing as a group collectively they will certainly raise the level."

On comparisons with Marcello Lippi, he added: "Comparisons are not good. I don't like comparisons. He has done great things, he is a historic coach, to be admired and to try to have many things done well.

"The comparison, no, it's me, I try to do my best to help the team, think in the present, work to the maximum. Lippi was historic for our football, for this great club. There is only admiration for a coach of this level."