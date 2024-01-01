Juventus midfielder Locatelli eager to hear Champions League song: There's no fear

Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli says they're ready for their Champions League return.

Juve host PSV Eindhoven tomorrow night in their opening tie and Locatelli spoke to the press this morning.

The emotions for the return to the Champions League?

"Last year we missed it a lot, it's the most important competition. We are excited and we can't wait to get on the pitch. Hearing the music is special and the fans will give us a hand."

Do you feel like a leader?

"Yes, we have changed. I am one of the players who has been here the longest. I have been here a long time and I have to set an example. We are a young group with a great desire to do well."

What kind of midfield is emerging?

"We have signed strong midfielders with a lot of quality and experience that raise the level of the team. We all have different characteristics and it is a pleasure to play with them."

How do you feel in this new midfield?

"I feel good, the occupation of spaces, how we try to dominate the game. I feel good, the season has just started and we have to continue like this."

Are you working to win back a national team place?

"The national team is my goal, but now I'm focused, happy and on the daily work with the club. It's my goal to return to the national team".

Where do you feel most comfortable on the pitch?

"We have to occupy the spaces well and I have to be good at giving balance and the others go further forward."

What opponents do you expect?

"They are a strong and organised team. We must try to dominate the game and try to win. I am happy for the boys who will make their debut, because hearing the Champions League theme song is special."

You seem much more relaxed on the pitch...

"It's not a question of serenity. I know I had a difficult season last year and I don't hide it, but I want to continue working and improving."

What kind of group is being created?

"They always say that, but we have all really bonded, we are a really good group, of young guys who want to wear this shirt. They are players I already knew and we are all in the same boat to bring great results."

Did the draw at Empoli leave you angry?

"It's a result we didn't want and it left us a bit angry. But it's a closed chapter. We have to think about tomorrow straight away and think about the Champions League."

How can you dominate the game against a team that has always scored a lot in recent years?

"It won't be easy, they are a great team, but it's a question of attitude. These are dynamics that we will look for in the game but we will have to keep control of the game."

How do you get to this Champions League? Is there a bit of fear?

"Fear must not exist. It is an important competition that everyone wants to play. We are working well every week and we must start again from work and the desire to improve."