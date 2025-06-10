Modric declares PSG ace Vitinha as "best midfielder in the world"

Tribal Football
Departing Real Madrid ace Luka Modric rates Vitinha as the best midfielder in the world.

Vitinha has just helped PSG win the Champions League and the Portugal international now counts Ballon d'Or winner Modric as a fan.

Croatia captain Modric told Nova TV: "I think he had a phenomenal season. He is a player who makes his team play better.

"In my opinion, Vitinha is one of the best, if not the best midfielder in the world. He is excellent with the ball, he has a phenomenal game vision."

Vitinha, with PSG, won the Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and French Super Cup this past season.

