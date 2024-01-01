Michel hails "historic night" as Girona defeat Slovan Bratislava for first ever Champions League win

Girona coach Michel was proud of the players and club after a first ever Champions League victory in Tuesday night's win against Slovan Bratislava.

Miguel Gutierrez and Juanpe struck for the 2-0 triumph, which left Michel delighted.

Advertisement Advertisement

Míchel said that it was "a historic day" and "a date that will be remembered for a long time".

The coach highlighted the "incredible" performances of Miguel Gutiérrez and Arnau Martínez, who supported the team for "many moments," and praised the growth of some of the new signings: Arnaut Danjuma, Ladislav Krejci, the star of a "very good, spectacular" match, Alejandro Francés, Bojan Miovski and Donny van de Beek.

He revealed that Iván Martín noticed "something" in a sprint and the feeling is that he will be out for "one, two or three" weeks and that he could recover Daley Blind or Abel Ruiz for the weekend match at Las Palmas, but that he does not want to "force" any player.

He added of Cristhian Stuani's failed penalty, "Stuani really wanted to score in the Champions League because that is what he is missing. It was the icing on the cak . He deserves it, but I am sure he will score in the Champions League."

Regarding the situation in the Champions League, Míchel has acknowledged that the team is in a position to "continue fighting" to get through the league phase and that to achieve this they will have to "win at least two more games", although he has insisted that the focus must immediately be on the "very important" match against Las Palmas.