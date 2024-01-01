Girona coach Michel urges calm after Feyenoord defeat; demands better from players

Girona coach Michel urged the club and fans to stick together after defeat at home to Champions League opponents Feyenoord.

The Dutch won 2-3, with Girona twice putting through their own net. The result means Michel's Girona are winless in the last six games. But the Madrid coach insists there's no need for panic at this stage in the season.

Assessment:

"We started the game very well until the 1-1. We needed to adjust the pressure better because they changed the idea they were using. We were missing a man inside and when we adjusted we were good. We passed the ball without being aggressive and that cost us two goals and a penalty against us. Too much backpassing with Gazzaniga, etc."

Second half:

"We talked about it. We were aggressive and the second half was very good in every sense. We deserved more but that's football. We have to deal with defeats from an incomprehensible point of view but we have to accept it. I'm worried about those 15-20 minutes of the first half without being aggressive, we told Krejci that, a lot of passing to Gazzaniga without looking forward. It's not worth passing the ball just for the sake of passing it."

Attitude:

"Bad luck doesn't exist and what happened to us always has an explanation. The goal from a set piece was offside, we told the referee, they screened Miovski and we scored. Then we had some bad minutes, the second goal came because we made too many passes in the defensive zone and the penalty came for the same reason. There are too many times when you realise that you give the opponent the option to press and we didn't cause the opponent to go backwards."

The path:

"The second half is the path to follow. The pace of that phase has been demanding for Feyenoord, but we have to come back insisting and working hard."

Six games without a win:

"I'm not upset, on the contrary. The second half was spectacular but I'm leaving disappointed after 20 minutes. Thank God, the result doesn't affect me at all. It's my personality. And I'm at a club that still thinks the same. We didn't deserve to lose but I don't like the back passes, Gazzaniga has touched the ball too much and that irritates me."

Viktor Tsygankov's injury?

"It looks bad. We still need to get tests. It's a hamstring injury, it depends on the extent. Viktor is an important player, just like Blind and Romeu, but we have a squad."

Without a pure No5:

"Aleix is ​​at Leverkusen. We have to assume that role with what we have. We give too many passes without verticality and that happened in the first few minutes. We lack quick circulation and we have reduced that without knowing why. We have to create so that the people who are in positions inside or in the ball output look forward."