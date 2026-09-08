Mendieta admits Champions League is a "unspoken priority" for Barcelona after fine form

Gaizka Mendieta has backed Barcelona to win the Champions League after a run of incredible form.

Barcelona have picked up four straight wins in La Liga over Elche, Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia, scoring 17 times in the process in what has been a perfect start to the season.

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To kick off their European campaign, they first face Feyenoord on Wednesday night in what looks like an easy test for the Spanish giants who seem unbeatable at the moment under manager Hansi Flick.

Speaking to Casinolyze, Mendieta has revealed that after over a decade without winning the competition, the Champions League is the priority for Barcelona this season.

"I wouldn't say there is pressure on Barcelona to win the Champions League, but certainly excitement about it. Regarding La Liga, he's made it pretty clear that he wants to win a third consecutive championship.

"However, I think for the club, the fans, and especially the players, the Champions League is the trophy they want most this season. They've been so close for the past two years, and as you say, ten years is way too long for a club like this.

"Now that they are back among the elite after all those financial troubles and the resulting difficulty in signing players, they have found their identity again with the right coach and players like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Pedri. I think the Champions League is now the unspoken priority for the club and the players."

Barcelona were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2025-26 competition by Atletico Madrid and will seek to go all the way this year whilst also hoping to defend their league title after winning all of their opening games.