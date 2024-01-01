Tribal Football
Most Read
Trossard grateful to Mudryk for landing Arsenal move
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Obi-Martin makes statement confirming Arsenal exit
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd defender Lindelof

McTominay could join Turkish giants this summer as interest emerges

McTominay could join Turkish giants this summer as interest emerges
McTominay could join Turkish giants this summer as interest emerges
McTominay could join Turkish giants this summer as interest emergesAction Plus
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is the subject of Turkish interest.

Per Haber Sarikirmizi, Turkish league giants Galatasaray are ready to put in a bid for the Scot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The source states that Gala will bid in the region of €15 million for McTominay.

However, such an offer is not thought to be tempting enough for the Red Devils to sell.

McTominay is also wanted by Fulham and other clubs in the Premier League this summer.

United have put a hefty price tag of €30M to sell the academy graduate, who netted ten goals last term.

Mentions
Champions LeagueMcTominay ScottHaberer JanikGalan JaviManchester UnitedWakiso GiantsGalatasarayPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd midfielder wanted by Fulham in shock transfer
Man Utd don't want to let McTominay go after rejecting bids
Galatasaray make cash bid for Man Utd pair Wan-Bissaka and McTominay