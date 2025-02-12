Tribal Football
McKennie happy with goal in Juventus victory over PSV
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was left delighted with his goal in their Champions League win against PSV Eindhoven.

McKennie struck as Juve took a slender 2-1 lead after the first-leg of their round 16 playoff.

"It was a good goal, I think I scored better against Barcelona in 2020. I was really lucky!” he told Sky Italia.

“I was calm, because last week in training I scored lots of goals on all the training exercises, so I felt pretty confident, even if it doesn’t count to score there. It was a bit of luck because I assumed I’d hit someone in the box.

“The important thing isn’t scoring a goal or providing an assist, but helping the team to get the victory.”

