Paganini: Juventus thinking of selling Vlahovic to keep Kolo Muani

Rai host Paolo Paganini is convinced Juventus will sell Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The Serbia striker, says Paganini, is set to be moved on in order to fund a deal for on-loan PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told TMW Radio: "The accounts will be done at the end. I don't believe in changes on the bench now, at the end of the championship the evaluations will be made.

"However, I can say that they are already thinking about this operation. Also because Kolo Muani is happy in Turin. And he left because the relationship with Luis Enrique was not optimal. So there is the will to stay."

On tonight's Champions League playoff clash with PSV, Paganini added: "We're following Boniperti's phrase that the result is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter if it's a sparkling game, but bringing home the points.

"(Teun) Koopmeiners? All the good players who stood out at Atalanta, don't perform that way away. We have plenty of examples."