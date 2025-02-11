Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract

Paganini: Juventus thinking of selling Vlahovic to keep Kolo Muani

Carlos Volcano
Paganini: Juventus thinking of selling Vlahovic to keep Kolo Muani
Paganini: Juventus thinking of selling Vlahovic to keep Kolo MuaniAction Plus
Rai host Paolo Paganini is convinced Juventus will sell Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The Serbia striker, says Paganini, is set to be moved on in order to fund a deal for on-loan PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told TMW Radio: "The accounts will be done at the end. I don't believe in changes on the bench now, at the end of the championship the evaluations will be made.

"However, I can say that they are already thinking about this operation. Also because Kolo Muani is happy in Turin. And he left because the relationship with Luis Enrique was not optimal. So there is the will to stay."

On tonight's Champions League playoff clash with PSV, Paganini added: "We're following Boniperti's phrase that the result is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter if it's a sparkling game, but bringing home the points.

"(Teun) Koopmeiners? All the good players who stood out at Atalanta, don't perform that way away. We have plenty of examples."

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AKolo Muani RandalVlahovic DusanJuventusPSVFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus captain Locatelli: We must beat PSV at home
Motta: Juventus not favourites; PSV play the right way
Ranieri: I wanted Walker and Kolo Muani at Roma