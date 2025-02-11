Mbangula the hero as Juventus edge PSV late on in first leg

Juventus forward Samuel Mbangula celebrates scoring his team's second goal in the win over PSV

A late Samuel Mbangula (21) strike means Juventus will take a narrow first-leg lead to the Philips Stadion next week, as PSV Eindhoven impressed but eventually floundered in a rollercoaster UEFA Champions League playoff match.

The home side were high-octane but low on genuine chances during a frantic start, as Timothy Weah and Randal Kolo Muani continually linked up well but struggled to find a way through the PSV defence.

In the end, it was the away side who created the first opening, as Luuk de Jong nodded a deep corner back across goal, forcing the Juventus defence to scramble to deny Ryan Flamingo the opportunity to put his team in front from six yards out.

La Vecchia Signora have found the secret to reverse ageing, as the Italian side named their youngest-ever starting line-up in a Champions League knockout match, but it was two of the more experienced players that powered them in front just after the half-hour mark.

Federico Gatti’s determination saw him twice win back possession within striking distance of the PSV goal, with the ball eventually falling to Weston McKennie on the edge of the box, and the USA international rocketed an unstoppable strike beyond Walter Benitez.

PSV’s impressive league phase campaign was built on excellent home form, and there were initially few signs that their away form would improve in the early moments of the second half.

Only an acrobatic header from Flamingo denied half-time substitute Mbangula from doubling the lead after excellent wing play from Weah, but just five minutes later Ivan Perisic would score an unlikely equaliser.

In the week of the Derby d'Italia, the former Inter man coolly controlled a deep cross, rolling the ball onto his left foot and drilling a low shot into the bottom corner beyond Michele Di Gregorio.

Perisic’s goal was like a rogue drummer in a marching band, as Thiago Motta’s men suddenly seemed out of step and flustered, with their play repeatedly being blighted by basic individual errors.

Such was the direction of travel of the match, PSV head coach Peter Bosz introduced Johan Bakayoko and Guus Til to go in search of a winner.

However, it was two Juventus substitutes who would combine to give their side a first-leg lead, as Francisco Conceicao’s shot was parried straight to Mbangula, who fired home from close range.