McGinn says Emery will go down as one of Villa's greatest ever managers

Ansser Sadiq
Aston Villa skipper John McGinn admits he has never met anyone else like manager Unai Emery.

The Spaniard has been a revelation at the Villa Park club over the past two years.

After a third successive Champions League group stage win, McGinn paid tribute to Emery.

"No matter what happens until now and whenever he leaves - we hope it's never - he will certainly go down as one of our club's greatest managers," McGinn said.

"You feed off your leader. He is our leader and we feed off that. 

“No-one can question what he puts in, the effort - and everything which comes his way and our way is on the back of hard work.

"He is just so driven. I have never met anyone like him.”

