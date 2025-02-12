Mbangula proud proving Juventus matchwinner

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus youngster Samuel Mbangula was left proud proving the matchwinner against PSV Eindhoven.

The winger struck to give Juve a 2-1 lead after the first-leg of their Champions League round 16 playoff.

Mbangula said afterwards:  "I'm very happy. The team played really well. We pushed hard throughout the game and won all the duels. It's a very important win and I'm happy to have scored the decisive goal.

"Before we went in, the coach told to give everything. He asked us to push and attack without fear to try and find the second goal, and we did that.

"But now we have to go to the home of a team that plays very well and is supported by a very warm crowd. It will not be easy in a week."

