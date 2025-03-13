Kimmich on his new deal at Bayern Munich: I feel at home here and I am not done yet here

Kimmich on his new deal at Bayern Munich: I feel at home here and am not done yet here

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has opened up about his new contract which keeps him at the club until June 2029.

The 30-year-old has been surrounded by speculation in recent months with links to several clubs including Arsenal growing as contract talks continued to stall. However, the 30-year-old has now agreed a four-year deal where he will likely see the rest of his days out as a footballer as captain of the Bavarian side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kimmich spoke on why he decided to stay at the club who are through to the next round of the Champions League and currently sit top of the Bundesliga table.

“At Bayern I have the best environment to achieve my sporting goals. For me right now, there’s no better package of teammates, coaching staff and club environment to achieve maximum success. I feel at home here and am not done yet here," Kimmich told the club's website on the announcement of his new deal.”

Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund also spoke on Kimmich's decision to stay in Munich which he feels represents the current position the club is in under manager Vincent Kompany.

"Everyone can see how passionate Joshua is about the game and about his club, in every minute of the match. He is a leadership figure who drives forward and gives impetus; an engine who will continue to tirelessly push Bayern forward in the future," the Austrian said.

Board member for sport Max Eberl also spoke on the deal and revealed what Kimmich brings to the side who are aiming to add more trophies to their cabinet this season.

“Mentality and identity – that is what Joshua represents. He has internalised Bayern's DNA over the years and embodies it both on and off the field. Where others stop, he starts. We are very happy that he will continue to drive our team forward.”