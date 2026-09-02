Butt says Luke Shaw is " phenomenal" as Man Utd miss out on several targets at left back

Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has backed Luke Shaw to continue his success at left back.

Shaw is now 31 years old and United know that snapping up a replacement for him is imperative either in January or next summer as the experienced defender enters the twilight of his career.

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Several names were thrown around this summer as the Red Devils hoped to sign a young defender who could fill Shaw’s boots including Myles Lewis-Skelly, Lewis Hall, Alejandro Balde, Ian Maatsen and even Manchester City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri.

However, United finished deadline day without any deal secured for a defender who can step up and take Shaw’s place which is a worry for manager Michael Carrick heading into the Champions League.

However, speaking to Midnite, Butt has backed Shaw to keep his spot and to continue to thrive in the first team despite transfer gossip.

“I think Luke Shaw is a phenomenal player. Last year, everyone talked about his injury record. He had a lot of bad injuries and serious issues that a player has been at the club for a long time. But last year, I think he played for like 38 to 40, games. That's something else he played, and we played regularly last year. I think on his days one of the best left backs in the in Europe. I generally do. Every now and again, these great players come up against a player that they don't know nothing about.

“I think that happened on Saturday, and the boy that had explosive pace took Luke by surprise. Because Luke is very, very, very quick, and he recovers very well. But he wasn't getting back to this lad, and it happened to me when I played in Barcelona. We got beat years ago 4-1 the famous game of Romario and Stoichkov.

“Denis Irwin was one of the best fullbacks, still one of the best fullbacks ever to play in the Premier League, in my opinion. And I'm never seeing Denis get done and Stoichkov giving 10 yards and beat him over a 40 yard possession. So every now and again, you get someone like what was like boy who went to Barcelona from Wolves, Traore.

“Or I played with a lad called Obafemi Martins. You come up against play like it just got ridiculous pace, and that, and Luke won't come up against play like that again. It's the one up, so I think he'll be fine. I really like Luke.”

Shaw should feature again this weekend against Everton away from home on Sunday afternoon in what is another tough test for the England international.