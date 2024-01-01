Martinez: Villa produced a beautiful match for victory over Bayern Munich

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez was delighted with his clean sheet in victory over Bayern Munich.

Villa stunned Bayern 1-0 at Villa Park, with Martinez producing a string of superb saves on the night.

He later said: "It was a beautiful match, we had to win. Let's keep dreaming. People keep reminding me of that save on Kolo Muani. It's a save that will mark me for life, but I want to continue to improve as a goalkeeper and as a person. And I'm proving it.

"I am driven by the desire to continue to grow, to be the best with Aston Villa. I intended to play in the Champions League and I succeeded. With a national team like this I have no limits. I want to continue to grow.

"We played against one of the favourites like Bayern and we showed that we can compete, especially at home. This should give us further confidence, but not take us to a place that doesn't belong to us yet."