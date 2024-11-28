Martin and Barcelona agree new contract

Gerard Martin is set to sign a new contract with Barcelona.

The young fullback has played ten matches in the league so far. There have also been three appearances in the Champions League.

However, Martín is on an expiring contract at Barcelona.

Sport reports that Barcelona and Martín have reached an agreement in principle on an extension.

The new agreement is expected to extend until the summer of 2028.

In connection with the possible extension, the left back will also receive a salary increase.

Furthermore, a buyout clause of 100 million euros is included in the contract.

