Man Utd looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain left-back as Amorim hopes to bolster his squad

Manchester United want to bring in Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes.

The Red Devils are keen to reunite Ruben Amorim with his former Sporting CP player.

Much like Manuel Ugarte, Mendes has not enjoyed the best of times since moving to PSG.

The Telegraph states that Amorim is eager to bring him in to play as a left wing-back.

The Red Devils are hopeful that Mendes will sign, but he may want to play for a team in the Champions League.

There is also the matter of transfer fees, as United has significant PSR issues at present.

