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Man United lineup v Sabah: Confirmed team news as Carrick makes late Luka Shaw call

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.Profimedia

Manchester United start their UEFA Champions League campaign at home to Sabah on Thursday tonight in their first appearance in Europe's top competition since 2023/24.

United boss Michael Carrick has called on his team to build on their strong end to last season and seize the chance to keep the club in the running for future UCL qualifications.

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It's been a tough start to the domestic campaign for Carrick and his players, with just one win from three Premier League games so far, and he's expected to rotate for this clash.

Carrick is still without summer signing Carlos Baleba due to an ankle issue with Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte also out.

Man United team news v Sabah

Carrick confirmed he granted an extra rest day to Luke Shaw following the 2-2 weekend draw at Everton and a late decision will be made on his fitness.

With Patrick Dorgu now back to full fitness, it's likely Shaw will start on the bench, with Marcus Rashford also being assessed for a muscular problem.

Rashford was forced off against the Toffees, but if he passes a late test, Carrick should keep him in the starting XI.

Man United predicted XI vs. Sabah

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Dorgu; Andrey Santos, Mainoo, Fernandes; Mbeumo, Cunha, Rashford.

Man United vs. Sabah kickoff time

This clash is a 20:00 kickoff at Old Trafford.

Key stat

United's last two appearances in the Champions League has seen the Red Devils lose their opening game of the competition to Bayern Munich in 2023 and Young Boys in 2021.

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Champions LeagueMichael CarrickMarcus RashfordLuke ShawManchester United

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