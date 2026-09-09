Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Yaya Toure hails new era for African coaches before Champions League bow

Enzo Fernandez relishing Haaland partnership after Porto win

Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clash

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Liverpool face goalkeeper decision over Alisson and Mamardashvili

Yaya Toure speaks of 'new era' for African coaches ahead of Champions League debut

Lionel Messi agrees to purchase Spanish second-tier club Eldense

New China badminton chief vows to crack down on corruption after predecessor removed

Carrick: Champions League return is Man United's reward for 'huge steps' taken

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick.
Manchester United boss Michael Carrick.Profimedia

Manchester United are back in the UEFA Champions League this season for the first time since the 2023/24 campaign.

Michael Carrick's impressive end to the 2025/26 season saw the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League and reclaim a spot in Europe's top competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Following that eye-caching run of form, Carrick agreed a deal as permanent head coach, with the club also backing him heavily in the summer transfer market.

Ahead of a home clash against Azerbaijani outfit Sabah, Carrick praised his players for their drive to return to the UCL, and claimed the challenge now is to remain there.

"It means an awful lot to be back in the Champions League. To challenge yourself against the elite.

"I've said it before, over a long period of time, this football club has been used to challenging with the best and being the best and it's not something you can take for granted.

"We missed out on it for a number of years and now we're back, so it means a lot. It's where we want to be every year. It's where we should expect to be without being ahead of ourselves. It's what we have to push for. 

"We made huge steps over the last few months, or a year or so, to make it in and finish the league to be in a strong position.

"Now it's about what's next and pushing into the next chapter, the next phase, the next evolution of the team and squad. This is certainly where we want to be. It is up to us now to make sure we stay."

Mentions
Champions LeagueMichael CarrickManchester United

Related Articles

Scholes tears into Cunha's role in Man Utd's attack: We don’t really know what he is...

Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clash

Neville on Man Utd's gigantic problem under Carrick: That's a horrible place to be at!