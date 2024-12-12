Man City veteran Gundogan: We know why it's going wrong

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has urged his teammates to look inward to find a solution to their problems.

The Citizens lost yet again in the Champions League this season, leaving them adrift of the top eight spots.

Advertisement Advertisement

City were beaten 2-0 away from home by Italian giants Juventus, with Dusan Vlahovic and Weston Mckennie getting the goals.

“We know exactly what is going wrong and we know the reasons,” reflected Gundogan post-game to reporters.

“Still, in most parts of the games, we actually don’t play badly. We play good football and create chances. We just miss a score and if you give away once chance and they score, it’s not that easy to come back and to bounce back.

“I feel like to ourselves it’s so obvious what is going wrong. It’s about trying to find the switch to turn things around. Even though we do not get the results right now, I don’t feel like we’re far off it. That is my personal feeling right now.

“As long as we don’t find the click, it’s going to be tough. Every single player individually has to question themselves on how to do better, how to sacrifice more and how they can contribute to the team so we can collectively get back on our way.

“Even more, you have to do the simple things as good as possible. Quick, clean and fluent. This is how we get the confidence back. By doing the simple things, you get confidence back. It feels like in the crucial moments at the moment we’re always doing the wrong things.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play