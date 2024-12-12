Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro
Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for Leon

Man City veteran Gundogan: We know why it's going wrong

Ansser Sadiq
Man City veteran Gundogan: We know why it's going wrong
Man City veteran Gundogan: We know why it's going wrongAction Plus
Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has urged his teammates to look inward to find a solution to their problems.

The Citizens lost yet again in the Champions League this season, leaving them adrift of the top eight spots.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City were beaten 2-0 away from home by Italian giants Juventus, with Dusan Vlahovic and Weston Mckennie getting the goals.

“We know exactly what is going wrong and we know the reasons,” reflected Gundogan post-game to reporters. 

“Still, in most parts of the games, we actually don’t play badly. We play good football and create chances. We just miss a score and if you give away once chance and they score, it’s not that easy to come back and to bounce back.

“I feel like to ourselves it’s so obvious what is going wrong. It’s about trying to find the switch to turn things around. Even though we do not get the results right now, I don’t feel like we’re far off it. That is my personal feeling right now.

“As long as we don’t find the click, it’s going to be tough. Every single player individually has to question themselves on how to do better, how to sacrifice more and how they can contribute to the team so we can collectively get back on our way.

“Even more, you have to do the simple things as good as possible. Quick, clean and fluent. This is how we get the confidence back. By doing the simple things, you get confidence back. It feels like in the crucial moments at the moment we’re always doing the wrong things.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueGundogan IlkayManchester CityJuventusSerie A
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola: Don't blame defence for Juventus defeat
Man City coach Wilkinson upbeat after UYL draw with Juventus
Motta delighted as Juventus outclass Man City