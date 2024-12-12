Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: Don't blame defence for Juventus defeat
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits they're going through a tough period at present.

The Citizens were beaten 2-0 by Juventus in the Champions League group stages.

They are now adrift of the top eight positions and will have to work to stay in the top 24 to qualify for the playoffs.

“Of course it’s tough. Except one or two games in this period that were not good, we played quite similar, and I give credit to Juventus,” Guardiola declared to reporters, as his team prepares for a crucial Manchester derby in the Premier League at the weekend.

“Tonight, I don’t think it was defensive mistakes much. That was not the reason (we lost), other games yes but not today.

“We missed that last pass when we arrive in the six-yard box. That was the difference today, but I love my team.

“I love my team the way we play and the result is not going to convince me of the opposite. 

“Congratulations on the way they defended, in the transitions they did it. But we were incredibly aggressive in our high pressing.

“We won the long balls and the back four was really good. Of course, it was a cross and Vlahovic is strong in that position.

“But the way we played I’m really pleased.”

 

