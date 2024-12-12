Motta delighted as Juventus outclass Man City

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was pleased with his players after their Champions League win against Manchester City.

Juve won 2-0 on Wednesday night, with Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie on the scoresheet.

“We played with heart and soul, but also our heads, with the desire to do things the right way,” Thiago Motta told Amazon Prime Video Italia.

“We knew before the game that we’d have to defend deep a lot more than usual, but we did it together as a team. In attack, we also had to go together, strike at the right time, and that is what we did.

“It is a deserved victory, the lads did well and we also had some players back from injury, which means our medical staff is working well to get players in good shape. Those who came off the bench gave a big hand to those who needed it.”

On McKennie, he also said: “Weston can do everything,.

“It is difficult to take Koop off at the best of times, because he directs the team and transmits things we need, when to press and when to stay solid.

“Weston can do everything, he has unusual physicality, but also great technique, knows when to time his runs and can be even more dangerous when he comes in from behind, as we saw today and against PSV Eindhoven.

“We are fortunate to have players with these qualities, because he can give us different alternatives during a match. I am happy for him and all the players this evening.”