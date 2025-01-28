Man City's Gvardiol speaks on Club Brugge: They are a good team, It's not going to be easy

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol spoke in the club's latest press conference as they prepare to face Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Firstly, the defender was asked why his side have conceded so many goals in the Champions League this season.

"This is football. If you ask me, I would like not to concede goals. Last game against PSG, we played away, we were 2-0 up and then you want to finish the game by scoring one more. We wanted to keep going to score one more and then they can hurt you, that's what happened. We conceded one, two, three quick goals somehow and obviously we were a bit down mentally and it is difficult to come back, especially when you play away."

Next, he was questioned on if on whether he enjoys the high pressure games which includes Wednesday night’s clash where a win is imperative.

(laughing) "I'm going to enjoy if I win! We want to qualify for the next stage and I think our confidence is good, especially after our last home game (against Chelsea). We're going to have huge support from our fans so I think we're going to be ready tomorrow."

Gvardiol was then asked whether City can achieve more this season after a mixed start for the Premier League champions.

"Yes, the season is still long, there are so many games to play and we should go game by game to try and win the next game."

He was then asked whether he prefers the new Champions League format which came in this season which has caused some controversy.

"I think I prefer the other one but I can also say that this one is quite good. You play four games at home, four games away.

"I think they are going to keep this format so obviously we have to get used to it but if you ask me I prefer the old one because you know you have three teams to play, at home and away so you can prepare."

Finally, he was questioned on tomorrow's opponents Club Brugge who are currently on a 2- game unbeaten streak.

"I can tell you they are a good team. It's not going to be easy. I faced them three years ago with RB Leipzig and they were really good.

"They play with the wide wingers to let them play one v one so I think it is going to be a good game, we need the points, we need to win and we are going to do everything tomorrow to win the game."