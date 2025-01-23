Guardiola admits PSG were "stronger, faster and more aggressive" than Man City

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola conceded PSG were strong and faster than his players for last night's Champions League defeat.

City, after jumping to a 2-0 lead, were blown away 4-2 last night at the Parc des Princes.

“They were more aggressive,” said Gaurdiola.

“They jump really well, they squeeze really well and we could not make the process that we should.

“The connection with Bernardo (Silva) and Kova (Mateo Kovacic) was not possible, or was not good. We could not make the process and in terms of transitions, we cannot cope with them.

“They are faster and quicker, so we have to defend with the ball and we didn’t do that. It’s impossible to defend well if you don’t play.”