Foden on Man City's difficult campaign: We can still finish strong and save this season

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has spoken honestly about the club's poor season so far and how it is not normal by their standards.

After winning four Premier League titles in a row they currently sit 22 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, are out of the Champions League and were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Tottenham. Foden has admitted Manchester City's difficult season has taught him not to take success for granted in what has been a poor season for him personally as he struggles to find consistency.

“It (Champions League qualification) is so important. I feel if we come up with the FA Cup and finish in the top four it will save a poor season in my eyes,” Foden told the PA news agency.

“It is one of our main targets now to make sure that we are playing Champions League next season. It’s in our hands if we win our games as we’ve got to believe in what we can do and believe we can do it.

“It’ll be a real positive and maybe we’ll go into next season with a bit more confidence. It wasn’t our aim to be here at the start of the season but that’s football sometimes, you never know what’s round the corner.

The 24-year-old has won six league Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and four League Cups in the club’s most successful era in its history. Inconsistency and burnout have been the underlying reasons for their underwhelming campaign but Foden believes they can bounce back and finish the season with a bang as they chase down Champions League qualification.

“There’s always teams improving and challenging us and yes, we’ve had a bit of a slip this season but we can still finish it off strong and save the season if you like,” the six-time Premier League winner added.

“If I ever win anything again I am going to make sure I enjoy it even more because it shows how quickly things can change, one hundred percent. What we were doing in the past isn’t normal so it shows the level of football which was set and how challenging it is to do what we did.

“People have seasons like this and it’s about how you come back. You can’t always be at the top and this happens, it’s a part of football. There’s going to be ups and down. So I’m definitely going to enjoy it if I win more things in the future.”