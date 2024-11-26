Man City collapse as Feyenoord earn late draw after going three down

Manchester City’s torrid run of form continues after Pep Guardiola’s men let a 3-0 lead slip to allow Feyenoord to earn a 3-3 draw, extending the Cityzens’ winless streak to six games.

Erling Haaland was almost wheeling away to celebrate his fourth UCL goal of the season on 10 minutes only for Timon Wellenreuther to produce a stunning save to claw the ball off the post and away.

Advertisement Advertisement

Feyenoord’s German goalkeeper almost went from hero to zero two minutes later when he gifted the ball to Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese international picked out Jack Grealish but his volley deflected away off teammate Phil Foden for a goal kick.

Feyenoord gradually started to find their feet but another super stop from Wellenreuther was required on 23 minutes to turn a low, hard Foden strike around the post.

The visitors called Ederson into action for the first time just after the half hour mark when Igor Paixão tried to catch out his countryman with a first-time effort after a through ball from Inbeom Hwang who then had a vicious strike deflected behind by Matheus Nunes.

Just when it looked like Brian Priske’s side would make it to the break level, Radu Petrescu pointed to the spot on 41 minutes when Haaland was felled by Quinten Timber and promptly dispatched the kick low and hard to the keeper’s left.

Pep Guardiola’s men picked up where they left off after the break and doubled their advantage four minutes in when a cleared corner landed at the feet of İlkay Gündoğan.

He lashed a volley low and hard that deflected in off the unfortunate Dávid Hancko but the punishment wasn’t done there for the Slovakian.

Just two minutes later he was caught out by the pacy Nunes and he picked out Haaland to slide home his second of the game and register his 46th UCL goal.

However, defensive frailties continued to haunt the Cityzens as a mix-up between Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Joško Gvardiol allowed Anis Hadj-Moussa in to round Ederson and finish smartly from a narrow angle as the game entered the final quarter of an hour.

It would not end there either as, on 81 minutes Paixão’s cross was knocked against the post by Jordan Lotomba and bundled home by fellow sub Santiago Gimenez to set up the nerviest of finishes for the home fans.

Quite incredibly, the Rotterdamers came all the way back as Ederson was caught way out of his goal by Paixão who kept his cool from wide right to pick out Hancko at the back post to head into the empty net.

A deflected effort from Grealish in stoppage time rattled the crossbar but Feyenoord are now unbeaten in all 11 away games in all competitions this season and, while their losing streak has ended, City’s nightmare run continues as they are now winless in six.

Get all of our stats from this match here!