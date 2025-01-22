Man City boss Guardiola: We must accept PSG were better

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola concedes their Champions League qualification hopes are hanging by the thread after defeat at PSG.

City blew a 2-0 lead to lose 4-2 in Paris on Wednesday night.

Guardiola said: “It’s the points we have.

“If I analyse game by game, today we don’t deserve it and other games maybe we deserve it. But it is what it is.

“What is the argument to say it is unfair?

“Always for PSG I saw the games that they play well but could not win. Today they were able to do it.

“They were better and I congratulate them. You play a game and sometimes they are better. We have to accept it. Now it’s to recover, learn from that.”

He added, “Still we are in this position. I said to the players to recover and go to Chelsea and then after the Champions League to try to qualify. We have to recover our game and that is what we have to do.”