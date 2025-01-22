PSG stage stunning comeback to put Man City on brink of Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain completed an unlikely second-half comeback, recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Manchester City 4-2 in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

With the prospect of a league phase elimination a genuine possibility for both these sides heading into the match, two of the competition's most fancied clubs had their work cut out to ensure progression to the next round.

An evenly-matched first period saw chances at both ends in the pouring Parisian rain, with Erling Haaland heading Phil Foden’s cross into Gianluigi Donnarumma’s arms, minutes before Fabaán Ruiz came agonisingly close from a corner, firing a shot through a sea of bodies, only to be diverted clear by Josko Gvardiol on the goalline.

Arguably, the best chances of the half came just before the whistle. First, Donnarumma was called into action once again, denying Savinho from tucking away an incisive breakaway with a smart near-post save.

That stop appeared pivotal when Nuno Mendes raced through on City’s goal, pulling the ball back to eventually be buried first time by Achraf Hakimi, who was swiftly denied by the finest of offside in the build-up.

Three half-time substitutes between them signalled Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola’s intent to secure three points that could dramatically change the qualification picture.

As the second half got underway, City occupied the final playoff spot, one point and one place ahead of their hosts, but within five minutes, that margin had increased.

Manuel Akanji did brilliantly to burst past his marker down the right wing, cutting the ball back for Bernardo Silva, whose shot was pushed into the path of substitute Jack Grealish for the game’s opener.

Grealish’s first touch off the bench broke the deadlock, but his next few were almost equally important, receiving the ball in the box and picking out Haaland via a heavy deflection for a simple tap in three minutes later.

Not to be outdone, Enrique’s introduction Ousmane Dembelée soon cut the deficit before the hour mark, sweeping home following a direct run from Bradley Barcola.

Incredibly, a fourth goal in 11 minutes then restored parity, as this time Barcola got his name on the scoresheet, finishing clinically after Desire Doue hit the crossbar.

Without a win in three UCL games (D1, L2), City were very much on the back foot as Dembele nutmegged Silva and lashed an effort onto the crossbar.

That momentum eventually led to a critical goal as Joeo Neves headed in Vitinha’s set-piece at the back post to complete PSG’s turnaround.

After an offside goal from Dembele, fellow substitute Goncalo Ramos wrapped up the points deep in stoppage time as Les Parisiens saw out an important victory that lifts them into the qualification spots with one game left to play.

Nonetheless, a place in the knockouts for a 13th consecutive year remains very much in the balance for PSG, who ease City outside the playoff spots as a result.