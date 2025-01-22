Enrique delighted with PSG thumping of Man City: A real statement

PSG coach Luis Enrique hailed his players after their stunning 4-2 Champions League win against Manchester City.

PSG stormed to victory after going behind 2-0 ten minutes after halftime.

Enrique later said: “I have to admit we have the best supporters in the world. They don’t stop supporting us. Home and away. Today, we’re able to dedicate this victory to them. It’s a real statement, this comeback win.

“In terms of intensity, the game against Bayern was also on the same level. The only difference today is the result, and that’s what stays in people’s minds. That’s what matters. When we lose the ball, we don’t stop pressing. I feel pride this evening, against such a team, against such a manager, against such good players. It was a complete performance today.

“I don’t think it’s the first time – it happened against Lens, against Monaco too. This team has a lot of things going for it. This match will strengthen my players; they’re young and haven’t had too much experience in games like this. This team won’t ever give up, even when they’re two goals down.

“The more competition we have, the happier I am. That means that no player can think of their position as untouchable. We need players that never give up, like Ramos and Hernández, who came on this evening.

“I think we’re a complete team. We scored four goals, hit the woodwork twice and had one chalked off. All that against such a good side. I think the most important goal was the first, a break from Barcola. That opens the game up and changes the complexion of the tie. That’s the one that made tonight possible.”