Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro
Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for Leon

Capello, Di Canio slam "arrogant" Pep and Man City after Juventus defeat

Paul Vegas
Capello, Di Canio slam "arrogant" Pep and Man City after Juventus defeat
Capello, Di Canio slam "arrogant" Pep and Man City after Juventus defeatAction Plus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been hammered in Italy after their Champions League defeat to Juventus.

City lost 2-0 in Turin on Wednesday night with former Juve coach Fabio Capello and Lazio great Paolo di Canio both sticking the boot in afterwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Capello said: “Guardiola is a great coach, but he is far too arrogant and presumptuous.

“At times, he has even lost trophies because he wanted to prove that he was the one winning and not the players, so he dropped key figures from the side in the big games.

“That was, in my view, an attempt to take the spotlight and the credit away from his squad.”

Meanwhile,  West Ham legend Di Canio said: “Ederson has talent, but he is so arrogant that he makes these mistakes due to sheer over-confidence and trying to show off, like a back-heel flick when under pressure.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueDi Canio PaoloEdersonManchester CityJuventusSerie A
Related Articles
Juventus midfielder McKennie delighted with victory over Man City: We know they're in difficult times
Juventus goalscorer Vlahovic: I told my teammates I wasn't afraid of Man City
Man City veteran Gundogan: We know why it's going wrong