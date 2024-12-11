Man City boss Guardiola on Juventus defeat: No excuses now

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he won't panic after their defeat at Juventus.

City were beaten 2-0 in Turin in Wednesday's Champions League encounter.

Guardiola said afterwards: “I don't think it was defensive mistakes much (that caused the defeat). That was not the reason. We missed the last pass, arriving in the six-yard box or penalty spot many times. That was the difference today. We are the best, I love my team, the way we play and this result is not going to convince me the opposite.

"I analyse, use it, what happens in the results. Of course I question myself, in the good moments, in the bad moments. I was stable in the good moments, I was stable in the bad moments. I try to find the way, find the win. The game was there. I am incredibly honest in knowing when we did play good or not play good.

"Juve are a great team and I wish them all the best. I congratulate them on their victory, the future belongs to them. It's a bad time for us, we're struggling, but our way of playing will save us, it will bring us victories. We have to insist, there are no excuses now because we haven't won in so many games."