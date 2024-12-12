Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro
Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for Leon

Juventus midfielder McKennie delighted with victory over Man City: We know they're in difficult times

Carlos Volcano
Juventus midfielder McKennie delighted with victory over Man City: We know they're in difficult times
Juventus midfielder McKennie delighted with victory over Man City: We know they're in difficult timesAction Plus
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was delighted with his goal in victory over Manchester City.

Juve were deserved 2-0 Champions League winners in Turin on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

McKennie struck on the night and remarked afterwards: "A great evening, it was important to win this match after so many draws in the league. These three points against such a strong team as City are very important to gain confidence, to bring Juventus back to the top.

"This is a victory for the group, we talked about it yesterday: we need to do more, stay connected, win the tackles, go back and forth, it's very nice to see.

"City? Many teams go through difficult moments, they are a strong team but they are having a difficult moment, they played well anyway."

He added:  "My Harry Potter celebration? I've already done it against Barcelona and I hope to do it many more times."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Champions LeagueSerie AMcKennie WestonJuventusManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Juventus goalscorer Vlahovic: I told my teammates I wasn't afraid of Man City
Man City veteran Gundogan: We know why it's going wrong
Man City boss Guardiola: Don't blame defence for Juventus defeat