Shearer and Clichy stunned by Man City collapse: Weak and fragile

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has been left baffled by Manchester City’s form.

The Citizens lost a 3-0 lead in the Champions League group stages against Feyenoord.

They did get a draw, but the 3-3 felt like a defeat to manager Pep Guardiola post-game.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Shearer said: “Conceding the way City at the weekend and three again this weekend they look weak, they look light, they look frail.

“What you cannot do is give them a little bit of hope. That is what they did. Even with two minutes to go and 3-2 up, they take a quick free-kick. Why? Kill the game. They were in such a comfortable position.”

Former City defender Gael Clichy added to Amazon Prime: “I am lost for words.

“Going forward you need to be given freedom but for defenders there are rules you must follow. When you are defending and there is no pressure on the ball you can't have your line flat. From a very comfortable game, 3-0 up, everyone thinking about Liverpool on Sunday, and now at 3-3, that will feel like a defeat.”