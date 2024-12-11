Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Alisson for victory at Girona

Liverpool boss Arne Slot had praise for forward Darwin Nunez last night.

The Uruguayan started their 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League group stages.

While he did not get a goal, Nunez was a threat whenever the ball was played into his area of the field.

Slot stated post-game: “What I can agree on is that he missed a few chances.

“Then it's always the question: does this have anything to do with low confidence or is this a situation where he's in at the moment? I think every striker all around the world has periods where every ball goes in, and sometimes he has a period where you try so hard but you're not able to score.

“The good thing is that we have many players that can score for us – today Mo again. I would have loved to see Darwin score because I think every striker wants to score, needs goals – that's why I kept him in for quite a long time.

“He was a threat but unfortunately he couldn't score. Yes, Alisson made a lot of saves, but I think if you make highlights of this game we will all see a few chances that we had as well, which is normal. What is not normal is that we concede so many chances.”

On shot stopper Alisson Becker, he added: “No, he definitely didn't. I said a bit of a joke that maybe the players wanted to see how fit he really was, so to give him so much work. But, of course, that was not our plan. He showed again today why I said so many times that he's our first goalkeeper.

“That has nothing to do with Caoimhin (Kelleher) – he did so, so well. But Alisson has been so important for this club for so many years, for his country as well. Showed today that he's probably one of the best, in my opinion the best goalkeeper in the world. And let's hope he can keep continuing to bring these performances. Let's hope even more that he can stay fit.”

